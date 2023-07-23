Brokerages Set United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) PT at $26.78

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas lowered United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

United States Steel Stock Performance

X opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 2.97%.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its position in United States Steel by 300.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in United States Steel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in United States Steel by 9.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

