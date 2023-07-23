Brokers Issue Forecasts for Berry Global Group, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERYFree Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry Global Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.23.

NYSE:BERY opened at $66.81 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $67.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 963,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,228,000 after acquiring an additional 154,225 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $69,225.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,229. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

