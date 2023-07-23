Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lundin Gold Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$347.17 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 11.90%.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LUG. National Bankshares raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.00 target price on Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Haywood Securities cut Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.06.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$18.46 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$7.80 and a one year high of C$19.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.86. The stock has a market cap of C$4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is presently 92.98%.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.