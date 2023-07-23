Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pembina Pipeline Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.59 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.90%.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$51.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$50.92.

PPL stock opened at C$41.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$39.70 and a 52-week high of C$49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 54.27%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.