Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $6.98 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.10. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $25.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $10.75 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $10.33 EPS.

GS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.80.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $351.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.64. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $287.75 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.73 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,977,959 shares of company stock worth $659,825,442. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

