Brokers Set Expectations for Americas Silver Corp’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of TSE:USA opened at C$0.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.28. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$0.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.03.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$29.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.31 million. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 51.78%.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

