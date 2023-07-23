Brokers Set Expectations for Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.77.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $83.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,936,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,358,000 after purchasing an additional 166,911 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,918,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 2,714,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,425,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,662,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,232,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.58%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

