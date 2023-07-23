Brokers Set Expectations for Landsea Homes Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landsea Homes in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Landsea Homes’ current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Landsea Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landsea Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $9.69 on Friday. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $385.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $241.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.05 million.

In other news, CEO John Ho bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher T. Porter acquired 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Ho acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 442,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 59,999 shares of company stock valued at $449,993 in the last three months. Insiders own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 26,451.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

