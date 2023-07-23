Brokers Set Expectations for Lithia Motors, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Lithia Motors in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will earn $8.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.79. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $34.44 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ FY2024 earnings at $38.69 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.60.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $298.74 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $329.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,890 shares of company stock valued at $421,726. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 405.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

