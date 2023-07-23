Brokers Set Expectations for Olympic Steel, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Olympic Steel in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Olympic Steel’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $573.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.60 million.

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $53.32 on Friday. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $593.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $47.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olympic Steel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

