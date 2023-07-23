Brown & Brown (BRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect Brown & Brown to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 18.15%. On average, analysts expect Brown & Brown to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day moving average is $61.47. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 92.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 647,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after purchasing an additional 65,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.