Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Brunswick worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $86.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $64.55 and a 1 year high of $93.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average is $82.60.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,058,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,695,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,058,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,695,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $1,186,156 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

