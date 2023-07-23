Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.12

Buhler Industries Inc. (TSE:BUI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.12 and traded as high as C$2.20. Buhler Industries shares last traded at C$2.10, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$56.00 million for the quarter. Buhler Industries had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 2.94%.

Buhler Industries Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells agricultural equipment in North America. Its principal products include tractors, bale carriers, grain augers, snow blowers, tillers, finishing mowers, feed processing equipment, tillage equipment, and hay and forage equipment. The company markets its products primarily under the Allied, Farm King, and Versatile brand names through a dealer/distribution network.

