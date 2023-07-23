Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q2 guidance at $1.15-1.19 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $4.96-5.04 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDNS opened at $242.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.59, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.33. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $248.16.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.30.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $6,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,661 shares of company stock valued at $33,959,865 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

