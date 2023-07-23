Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.5 %

CPB stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.61. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.33.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

