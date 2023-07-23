Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Trading Up 4.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as high as $43.96 and last traded at $43.68. Approximately 117,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 121,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.84.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAMT. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Camtek from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter worth $62,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Camtek by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Camtek by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Trading Up 5.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $72.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

See Also

