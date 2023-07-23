Canadian National Railway (CNI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. On average, analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CNI opened at $118.55 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNI. Bank of America dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

