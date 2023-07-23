Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 317.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,319 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $28.72.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.