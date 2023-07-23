Capital One Financial Weighs in on Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $489.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

NYSE CRK opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 115.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,279,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,911,000 after buying an additional 1,660,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after buying an additional 2,608,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,075,000 after buying an additional 691,334 shares during the period. Finally, KGH Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,619,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,338,000 after buying an additional 872,512 shares during the period. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

