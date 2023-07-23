Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives $21.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSWC shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $799.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 194.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

