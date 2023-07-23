Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives $15.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

CARA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 2,846.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 21,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 126,219 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $961,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $159.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.83. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $12.98.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 195.16%. The business had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

