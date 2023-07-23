Centric Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Centric Wealth Management cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,390 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $320.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $322.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

