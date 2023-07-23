Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Short Interest Up 6.2% in June

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy Partners

In related news, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $351,318.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,579,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,872 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,199,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,415,000 after purchasing an additional 964,036 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 655.1% in the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after purchasing an additional 387,442 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $9,250,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CQP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $50.68 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.73. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 133.75%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

See Also

