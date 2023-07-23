Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $158.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $300.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.07.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.58.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

