Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CVX. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.58.

Chevron Stock Up 1.5 %

CVX stock opened at $158.69 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

