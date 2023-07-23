Chubb (CB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Chubb to post earnings of $4.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chubb to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $199.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.69 and a 200-day moving average of $201.82. The company has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

