CIBC Boosts Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$45.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of RCH opened at C$43.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.10. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of C$33.63 and a 12-month high of C$45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

