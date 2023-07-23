CIBC Downgrades Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) to Neutral

CIBC cut shares of Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$2.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$3.50.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

TSE CFX opened at C$2.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.86. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$1.68 and a twelve month high of C$5.88. The firm has a market cap of C$149.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products ( TSE:CFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.19). Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of C$243.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.