CIBC Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$191.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$188.00 to C$191.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WSP Global from C$194.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$187.80.

TSE:WSP opened at C$179.40 on Thursday. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$143.66 and a 12-month high of C$182.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$173.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$172.99.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C$0.01. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of C$2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 6.6296707 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.43%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

