Citigroup Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$70.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BFree Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BBD.B. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.33.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$58.52 on Thursday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$20.27 and a 52 week high of C$74.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$60.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.47.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

