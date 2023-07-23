Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the bank will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CFG. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 142,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 584,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.