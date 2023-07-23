City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.09

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and traded as high as $5.60. City Developments shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 1,965 shares.

City Developments Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46.

City Developments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This represents a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

