City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Up 6.2% in June

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 779,600 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 734,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 565,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City Office REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 122.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 369,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $5,674,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $1,419,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in City Office REIT by 658.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 216,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 188,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 179,688 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

City Office REIT stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.87 million, a P/E ratio of -14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

City Office REIT Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently -108.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

