Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives $20.53 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.53.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,695.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531 in the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

