CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CLPS Incorporation Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CLPS stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. CLPS Incorporation has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CLPS Incorporation

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS Incorporation stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Free Report) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of CLPS Incorporation worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.