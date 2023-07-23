CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 13.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.83. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTIC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. SVB Securities downgraded CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an an oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

