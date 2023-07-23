CM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $4.09 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,167 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.8% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in NVIDIA by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $443.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 230.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $480.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $400.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.38.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.58.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

