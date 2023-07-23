Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

NYSE CNS opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.34. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $52.34 and a one year high of $78.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.82.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have weighed in on CNS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.