Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $52.93, but opened at $55.27. Comerica shares last traded at $52.27, with a volume of 1,191,113 shares.

The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Comerica from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 113,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Comerica by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Comerica by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 84,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 24,075 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Comerica by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Comerica by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.73.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

