ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $112.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $87.54 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.30.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

