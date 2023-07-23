Consolidated Edison, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Consolidated Edison in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.46.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

