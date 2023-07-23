Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE ED opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

