Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $97.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

