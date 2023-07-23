ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.96

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as low as $1.20. ContraFect shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 48,806 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on CFRX. Maxim Group upgraded ContraFect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered ContraFect from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

ContraFect Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($10.83) by $10.14. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ContraFect Co. will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 32,563 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

