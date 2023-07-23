Corning (GLW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Corning to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Corning has set its Q2 guidance at $0.42-0.49 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Corning to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corning stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. Corning has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 796.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

