Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,336,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the June 15th total of 3,726,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 131.9 days.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $1.16 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $231.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $292.53 million for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.0226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 7.88%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is -2.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CJREF shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.56.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

See Also

