Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $9.27 or 0.00031010 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and $55.51 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00045417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014320 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

