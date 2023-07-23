CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Position Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488 over the last three months. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

CoStar Group stock opened at $90.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.65, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.27 and a one year high of $92.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.99.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

