Crane (CR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.41. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.80 million. On average, analysts expect Crane to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $91.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.13. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Crane

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Crane by 700.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

