Credit Suisse Group Trims Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Target Price to GBX 1,350

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.27) to GBX 1,350 ($17.65) in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ANFGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,640 ($21.44) to GBX 1,390 ($18.17) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,230 ($16.08) to GBX 1,140 ($14.91) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Peel Hunt upgraded Antofagasta from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.65) to GBX 1,270 ($16.61) in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Antofagasta from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,102.58.

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

